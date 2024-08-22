Thailand's Surge In Crude Oil Imports From Azerbaijan: A Win-Win For Both Nations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Zara Araz, AZERNEWS
In a notable shift in global oil trade dynamics, Thailand is
poised to import 376.88 thousand tons, or approximately 2.87
million barrels, of crude oil from Azerbaijan during the first
seven months of 2024. This represents a substantial increase from
previous years, reflecting both a burgeoning partnership and
significant economic implications for both countries.
Economic benefits for Thailand
Diversification of supply Sources: By increasing its imports of
Azerbaijani crude oil, Thailand is diversifying its sources of
energy supply. This move reduces the country's reliance on its
traditional suppliers-namely, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi
Arabia, and the United States-mitigating risks associated with
geopolitical tensions or supply disruptions from these regions.
Strategic Stockpiling: The considerable increase in oil volume
enables Thailand to build up strategic reserves, which can be
crucial for managing price volatility and ensuring energy security.
The nearly eightfold increase in import volume from last year
provides Thailand with a more robust supply cushion.
Cost Efficiency: Despite the overall increase in oil
prices-rising from $536 per ton in 2022 to $621 per ton in
2024-Thailand benefits from the competitive pricing relative to its
other suppliers. This can help stabilize domestic fuel prices and
potentially provide a buffer against higher costs from its primary
suppliers.
Economic benefits for Azerbaijan
Increased Revenue: The surge in exports to Thailand has
significantly boosted Azerbaijan's crude oil revenues. The value of
these exports has risen to $234.24 million, a striking increase
from $26.1 million in the same period last year. This enhanced
revenue stream is vital for Azerbaijan's economy, which heavily
relies on oil exports.
Market Expansion: By surpassing traditional buyers like Turkey
and gaining a leading position in the Asian market, Azerbaijan has
expanded its market footprint. This strategic positioning enhances
its influence in the global oil market and opens opportunities for
further trade agreements and partnerships.
Economic Stability: The substantial increase in export volume
contributes to economic stability for Azerbaijan. With its oil
industry playing a pivotal role in its economy, securing a major
buyer like Thailand helps balance trade deficits and support
national fiscal policies.
Mutual gains
Enhanced Bilateral Relations: The increased trade in crude oil
fosters stronger bilateral ties between Thailand and Azerbaijan.
Such partnerships can extend beyond oil trade to include other
sectors such as infrastructure, technology, and investment,
offering broader economic benefits.
Balanced Trade Dynamics: For Thailand, importing from Azerbaijan
balances its trade dynamics, while Azerbaijan benefits from a
diversified customer base. This reciprocal arrangement reduces the
impact of fluctuations in global oil prices and strengthens
economic resilience for both nations.
Strategic Energy Cooperation: The enhanced trade relationship
underscores the strategic importance of energy cooperation between
nations. Both Thailand and Azerbaijan are leveraging their
respective strengths-Thailand's growing energy needs and
Azerbaijan's oil production capacity-to achieve mutual economic
goals.
In conclusion, Thailand's increased imports of Azerbaijani crude
oil reflect a mutually beneficial relationship that supports
economic growth and stability for both nations. As global energy
markets evolve, such strategic partnerships will likely play a
crucial role in shaping the future of international trade and
economic cooperation.
