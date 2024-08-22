Ukraine Seizes Another Settlement In Russia's Kursk Region - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine visited the areas of Sumy region near the border with Russia where he held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and local administration head Volodymyr Artiukh.

Zelensky reported on his trip via social , Ukrinform saw.

"I visited the border area of the Sumy region and held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and the Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration. The Commander-in-Chief reported on the operational situation across all active combat zones, with a particular focus on the toughest frontline areas. Specifically, about the steps taken to strengthen the defense in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions. Additionally, another settlement in the Kursk region is now under Ukrainian control, and we have replenished the exchange fund," Zelensky noted.

The head of the regional administration reported to the president on the latest developments in the area after the start of the Kursk raid. According to Artiukh, there has been a decrease in enemy shelling involving barrel artillery and a drop in civilian casualties.

"Special attention was given to the coordination between the military, police, and the State Emergency Service in the border area, particularly in organizing humanitarian convoys to designated areas of the Kursk region," Zelensky concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces launched a raid into Russia's Kursk region on August 6, 2024. On August 15, a military commandant's office was established in territories of Kursk region seized by Ukraine. Major General Eduard Moskalyov was appointed its chief.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine's operation in Kursk region contributes to the destruction of Russia's military supply routes and depletion of their reserves.