'I'm Still Younger Than Donald Trump,' Bill Clinton
8/22/2024 12:00:32 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former president Bill Clinton cited Donald Trump's age and reminded that he is younger than the Republican nominee while addressing the Democratic convention on August 21 with a loud round of applause and cheers from the crowd. While referring to
Trump's age, Clinton said,“The only personal vanity I want to assert is that I'm still younger than Donald Trump.”
He began his speech by appreciating incumbent President Joe Biden and attacked Donald trump
on his age. Clinton acknowledged Biden's“courage, compassion, his class, his service and his sacrifice” as the POTUS.
