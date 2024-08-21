Russian Attack On Kozacha Lopan: Woman Rescued From Under Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian emergency workers have rescued a woman from under the rubble of the building of the Kozacha Lopan Village Council in the Kharkiv region.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"This afternoon, the enemy launched an artillery attack on the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district. The building of the village council was destroyed by the shelling," the post reads.

During a rescue operation, rescuers pulled a woman born in 1968 from under the rubble.

According to the State Emergency Service, people may still be under the rubble.

Earlier reports said that the Russian army had launched an artillery strike on an administrative building in the village of Kozacha Lopan, Derhachi community, Kharkiv region.

According to Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi city military administration, there may be three women under the rubble of the administrative building in Kozacha Lopan, and their condition is unknown.