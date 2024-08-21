(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) According to Stocklytics, the US accounts for 82% of the global ATM tally, while Europe accounts for a mere 4%.

The site's analyst, Edith Reads, comments:

Early adoption of in the US has allowed these Bitcoin companies to grow their infrastructure and set up Bitcoin machines all over the country. Besides, the country's diverse population creates a substantial for Bitcoin ATMs, driven by both consumer interest in digital currencies and the desire for convenient access to transactions.

As of August 1, 2022, there were 39,803 Bitcoin ATMs worldwide. However, this number dropped by over 15% to 33,302 by August 2023. Entering 2024, the number of Bitcoin ATMs rebounded by more than 15% year-over-year, reaching 38,457 at the start of August. As of August 21, 2024, the global total has further increased to 38,727, marking a 0.7% rise in just three weeks. The full story and statistics can be found here: US Holds 82% of Global Bitcoin ATMs, Europe Struggles with 4%

