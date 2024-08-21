US Holds 82% Of Global Bitcoin Atms, Europe Struggles With 4%
Date
8/21/2024 3:11:15 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) According to Stocklytics, the US accounts for 82% of the global bitcoin ATM tally, while Europe accounts for a mere 4%.
The site's financial analyst, Edith Reads, comments:
Early adoption of Bitcoin in the US has allowed these Bitcoin companies to grow their infrastructure and set up Bitcoin machines all over the country. Besides, the country's diverse population creates a substantial market for Bitcoin ATMs, driven by both consumer interest in digital currencies and the desire for convenient access to Cryptocurrency transactions.
As of August 1, 2022, there were 39,803 Bitcoin ATMs worldwide. However, this number dropped by over 15% to 33,302 by August 2023. Entering 2024, the number of Bitcoin ATMs rebounded by more than 15% year-over-year, reaching 38,457 at the start of August. As of August 21, 2024, the global total has further increased to 38,727, marking a 0.7% rise in just three weeks. The full story and statistics can be found here: US Holds 82% of Global Bitcoin ATMs, Europe Struggles with 4%
Stocklytics Financial Analyst.
MENAFN21082024000142011025ID1108586603
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.