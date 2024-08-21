New Measures To Strengthen UK Borders, Manage Immigration Influx - Home Sec.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- New measures to boost Britain's border security and to manage immigration influx, are being set out Wednesday by the United Kingdom's Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

The Home Office pointed to the immediate recruitment of up to 100 new specialist intelligence and investigation officers at the National Crime Agency (NCA) to target, dismantle and disrupt organized immigration crime networks.

Yvette Cooper has also announced a major surge in immigration enforcement and returns activity, to make sure that immigration and asylum rules are respected and enforced.

She added that the government has new plans for the next six months to achieve the highest rate of removals of those with no right to be here, including failed asylum seekers, for five years (since 2018).

In addition, a new intelligence-driven illegal working program will be rolled out to target, investigate and take down unscrupulous employers who illegally employ those with no right to work in the UK.

As of August 12, 2024, 18,467 people had crossed the English Channel to the UK in small boats, marking a 16 percent increase of last year's 12,600. (end) nbs

