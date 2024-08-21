Bus Accident Kills 28 Pakistanis In Central Iran - IRNA
Date
8/21/2024 3:03:26 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
TEHRAN, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- At least 28 Pakistani people were killed and 23 others injured when a bus carrying them crashed in central Iran on Wednesday, acording to Iranian local media.
The accident took place in central Iran's Yazd province, killing 28 people, including 11 women, Iran's emergency agency said in a press release carried by the country's official news agency (IRNA).
Iranian polic said the tragedy is due to a technical failure that paralyzed the buys brakes.
Pakistani pilgrims were headed from Iran to Iraq to mark the Shiite holy day of Arbaeen. (end)
mw
MENAFN21082024000071011013ID1108586403
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.