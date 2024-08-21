Bus Accident Kills 28 Pakistanis In Central Iran - IRNA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- At least 28 Pakistani people were killed and 23 others when a bus carrying them crashed in central Iran on Wednesday, acording to Iranian local media.

The accident took place in central Iran's Yazd province, killing 28 people, including 11 women, Iran's emergency agency said in a press release carried by the country's official news agency (IRNA).

Iranian polic said the tragedy is due to a technical failure that paralyzed the buys brakes.

Pakistani pilgrims were headed from Iran to Iraq to mark the Shiite holy day of Arbaeen. (end)

mw









MENAFN21082024000071011013ID1108586403