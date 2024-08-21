China Urges EU To Stop Politicizing Trade Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- China urged the European Union on Wednesday to immediately correct its mistakes after it announced a plan to impose tariffs up to 36 percent on Chinese electric vehicles, describing this European step as "an extremely protectionist act driven by politics".

Chinese Foreign spokeswoman Mao Ning made these statements at a press held in Beijing, calling on the European Union to refrain from politicizing economic and trade issues, and to be fair in finding solutions and avoiding escalation of trade frictions. (end)

