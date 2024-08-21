Azerbaijan Explores Starlink Internet Service With Spacex Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and
Transport, announced on X that there have been talks about bringing
Starlink's satellite broadband service to Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports.
These discussions occurred during a meeting in Baku with Rebecca
Slick Hunter, Starlink's Director of Global Licensing and Market
Activation, who is visiting the city.
Last year, a cooperation agreement was signed between
Azerbaijan's Space Agency, Azerkosmos, and the US company SpaceX
(Space Exploration Technologies Corporation).
The contract was signed by Samaddin Asadov, Chairman of the
Board of Azerkosmos, and Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief
Operating Officer of SpaceX.
The agreement stipulates that Azerkosmos and SpaceX will
collaborate on distributing SpaceX's Starlink broadband satellite
internet service in Azerbaijan.
Starlink's satellite internet, which has already been
successfully tested in Azerbaijan by Azerkosmos, will be available
to users at sea, on land, along railways, and in remote work and
information centers-essentially in areas with insufficient internet
coverage.
Samaddin Asadov expressed his enthusiasm for partnering with a
leading global technology company like SpaceX.“As a partner in
providing Starlink internet services, we will enhance our advanced
satellite technology offerings at sea and on land, overcoming the
limitations of traditional telecommunication infrastructures,” said
Asadov.
During the meeting, Gwynne Shotwell highlighted that this
partnership represents a significant step towards the sustainable
development of space collaboration between Azerbaijan and SpaceX.
She also praised the International Astronautical Congress set to
take place in Baku as a major global initiative and announced that
SpaceX will be participating in the event.
Starlink, a SpaceX initiative led by Elon Musk, seeks to deliver
high-speed internet to remote and underserved regions globally
using a network of low-Earth orbit satellites.
The company SpaceX aims to provide internet access to every
point on Earth through its Starlink satellite network. SpaceX began
launching satellites into orbit in 2018 and has deployed over 4,000
satellites to date. These small satellites, produced in the USA,
weigh between 230 and 260 kg and are expected to have a service
life of 7 years. The Starlink satellites are placed in orbits at
altitudes of 540 to 570 km above the Earth's surface, which is
considered low Earth orbit.
