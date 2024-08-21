Europe Coffee Market Report And Company Analysis 2024-2030

Growing Demand for Premium and Specialty Coffee

Europeans are increasingly willing to pay more for higher-quality coffee, driving the premium and specialty coffee market. This preference reflects a broader trend toward gourmet and artisanal products in the food and beverage sector. The continuous growth of out-of-home consumption has partly driven the sharp increase in the premium coffee market. Coffee shops in European countries are leading the way by introducing sophisticated, high-value varieties to consumers, thereby boosting market growth significantly.

The growing demand for premium coffee aligns with growing consumer interest in how the coffee is brewed and how the crop is grown. It has, therefore, become essential for specialty coffee producers to tell the story behind their coffee, its origin, and its other environmental and social aspects. Furthermore, the origin of coffee is receiving increasing attention from the industry and premium-category consumers. At Starbucks, the world's largest coffee chain, single-origin coffee has also started to gain space.

The growing popularity of espresso coffee is driving the European Coffee Industry

The popularity of espresso coffee is increasing due to its low cost, nutritional value, long shelf life, and ease of use. The European espresso coffee market is growing steadily, driven by new competitors and decreased prices. The blending of espresso shots with other beverages is also contributing to the market's growth. Additionally, there is rising demand for espresso coffee in developing economies from office cafeterias, hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. In 2022, Espressolab in Turkey launched Europe's largest coffee experience center, combining coffee shop, roasting, workshop, and bakery operations under one roof.

Germany Coffee Market

In Europe, Germany holds the top position, followed by Italy and Belgium. In addition to commercial coffee types produced in large quantities, the market presents specific opportunities for single-serve coffee, specialty coffee, certified coffee, and 'low and decaffeinated coffee'. The demand for freshly brewed coffee is on the rise, mainly driven by the increasing preference for specialty coffee and freshly ground coffee pods. This trend is attributed to the growing number of specialty coffee shops, the consumption of coffee in office settings, and home brewing.

Consumers' heightened interest in preparing coffee at home from whole roasted beans often leads to the preparation of fresh batches of coffee. Germany serves as the largest importer of coffee in Europe and functions as the primary trade center for green coffee, with an annual re-exportation of 168,000 tonnes. In March 2022, Peet's Coffee introduced a dairy-free and vegan coffee bar as part of its Spring Coffeebar collection. The new coffee and espresso drinks feature familiar flavors specifically crafted to accentuate the taste of oat and almond milk.

Company Analysis:



JAB Holding

Nestle

The Kraft Heinz Company

J. Darboven

Strauss Group

Melitta Group

Starbucks

Kruger

Luigi Lavazza Maxingvest AG (Tchibo)

Key Attributes:

