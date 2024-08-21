Aidium Launches First Of Its Kind Mortgage Data Warehousing And Business Intelligence Suite To Enhance Mortgage Data Analysis

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Boulder, Colo., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidium Mortgage CRM is thrilled to introduce its cutting-edge Reporting Suite, featuring three powerful solutions: Out-of-the-Box Reporting, Custom Reporting, and Data Warehousing. These tools are crafted to unify and visualize mortgage data from multiple sources, providing professionals and enterprises with the critical insights needed to make data-driven decisions and drive revenue growth.

The Aidium Reporting Suite empowers lenders and mortgage executives with advanced analytical tools, enabling easy access to data from multiple sources in one centralized location. Its comprehensive metrics and user-friendly interface help users uncover insights, identify trends, and explore new opportunities.

Key Features:



Comprehensive Data: Integrates with 100+ data sources.

Measure Engagement Rates and ROI: Provides insights into marketing campaign performance.

Forecast Business Performance: Enterprise-level reports help measure and forecast operational capacity and profitability by branch.

Data Warehousing: Centralized cloud storage allows enterprises to unify data in one place, enabling comprehensive reporting.

Business Planning: Loan officers and branch managers can track goals and identify areas for improvement. Reporting Flexibility: Choose from ready-to-use reports or have Aidium's expert team create custom reports tailored to your business.

"Our customers should be able to make strategic decisions with confidence," said Spencer Dusebout, CEO of Aidium. "The Aidium Reporting Suite ensures every enterprise has the data they need at their fingertips. Whether it's improving conversion rates, optimizing campaigns for ROI, or forecasting for the upcoming quarter, Aidium supports every level of the organization."

Aidium's Reporting Suite addresses the mortgage industry's need for comprehensive and up-to-date data insights, giving users a competitive edge. The suite's ability to integrate quickly with other mortgage software highlights Aidium's commitment to operational efficiency and user convenience.

Availability: Aidium's reporting feature is available now. For more information, visit

thinkaidium/out-of-the-box-reporting .

About Aidium: Aidium provides a modern mortgage CRM and business intelligence platform for mortgage professionals and enterprises, focusing on ease of use, customizability, product adoption, and revenue growth. Our CRM and no-code automation builder enable easy pipeline management and personalized communication, empowering lending organizations to excel in a competitive market. Committed to innovation and customer success, Aidium delivers exceptional value and support to its clients.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Greg Kassardjian

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Aidium