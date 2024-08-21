Cemig’S Strategic Refocus Yields R$13 Billion In Savings

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cemig, a key player in Brazil's sector, has streamlined its operations and shed non-core assets, culminating in a turnaround with savings amounting to R$13 billion ($2.39 billion).



This shift, initiated to concentrate efforts within its home state of Minas Gerais, has allowed the company to direct resources toward enhancing its distribution network.



This enhancement is crucial for the company's future growth plans. From 2009 to 2018, the company grappled with a financial imbalance, with operational inefficiencies and failed investments costing R$29 billion ($5.32 billion).



Decisive actions included exiting problematic ventures such as Light and Renova. The company also sold significant stakes in assets like the Santo Antônio hydroelectric plant and Aliança, fetching R$2.7 billion ($495 million).



These moves not only curtailed losses but also redirected funds to more profitable, strategic initiatives.







While part of the broader energy sector's trend towards consolidation and efficiency, Cemig's strategy focuses uniquely on operational and financial stability within Minas Gerais.

Cemig's Strategic Asset Management

Profitable divisions like Taesa and Gasmig drive this regional focus, delivering stable revenues and operational synergies.



These divisions demonstrate the company's ability to maintain a strong foothold in both electricity and gas distribution.



Industry experts like Rafael Rodrigues of A&M Infra and Werner Roger of Trígono Capital agree that Cemig 's strategy of bolstering cash flows is effective. They also believe that simplifying its corporate structure contributes to this success.



This approach positions the company well for future investment cycles. This is particularly true in distribution, which is poised for growth.



However, caution is advised by figures such as Edvaldo Santana, a former ANEEL director. He warns that neglecting the generation and transmission sectors could restrict Cemig's potential on a national scale.



In essence, Cemig's strategic asset sales and targeted investments have restored its finances and set it up for long-term growth. This highlights the importance of strategic asset management in the utility sector.

MENAFN21082024007421016031ID1108584252