Ukrainian Forces Hit S-300 Air Defense System In Rostov Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces struck Russia's S-300 air defense system near Novoshakhtinsk in Russia's Rostov region on the night of August 20-21.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Units of the Ukrainian Navy, in cooperation with other elements of the Defense Forces, struck a position of the S-300 air defense system near Novoshakhtinsk. According to the results of objective control, explosions were observed at designated aiming points. The accuracy of the strike is being investigated," the post said.

According to the General Staff, the Russians use S-300 systems for attacks on Ukrainian cities, destroying residential buildings and terrorizing the population.

All elements of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue their joint combat work against important targets of the Russian Armed Forces, the Ukrainian General Staff said.