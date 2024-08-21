Ukrainian Forces Hit S-300 Air Defense System In Rostov Region
Date
8/21/2024 3:08:42 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces struck Russia's S-300 air defense system near Novoshakhtinsk in Russia's Rostov region on the night of August 20-21.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Units of the Ukrainian Navy, in cooperation with other elements of the Defense Forces, struck a position of the S-300 air defense system near Novoshakhtinsk. According to the results of objective control, explosions were observed at designated aiming points. The accuracy of the strike is being investigated," the post said.
Read also:
Moscow rules out peace talks amid Ukraine's operation in Kursk region – media
According to the General Staff, the Russians use S-300 systems for attacks on Ukrainian cities, destroying residential buildings and terrorizing the population.
All elements of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue their joint combat work against important targets of the Russian Armed Forces, the Ukrainian General Staff said.
MENAFN21082024000193011044ID1108583158
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.