Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) Ausimm Critical Minerals Conference Presentation

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) Project Manager, Dr. Helen Degeling, will present at the AusIMM Critical Minerals in Brisbane, Australia, on 26 August 2024.

We are pleased to publish the presentation which focuses on Cobalt Blue's patented process to extract valuable metals and sulphur from mine waste to minimize environmental risks. The document also includes a to a short detailing our ReMine+ Strategy.

*To view the presentation, please visit:





Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB ) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) has a strategic approach that positions us to be among the first wave of new entrants into the allied battery materials supply chain. We are committed to playing a leading role in securing a stable and sustainable future for critical minerals.

Joe Kaderavek Chief Executive Officer ... P: (02) 8287 0660