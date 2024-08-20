Israeli Warplanes Kills Two People In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupying warplanes on Tuesday killed two people in southern Lebanese town of Al-Dhaira, as reported by The Public Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC).

In a statement, (PHEOC) said that a Syrian was due to artillery shelling by Israeli occupying forces on the town of Al-Khiyam.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) recently reported that the occupying forces shelled several towns with artillery, including Hawla, Ayta ash Shab, and the outskirts of Tyre, Harfa, Yarine, Naqoura, Bani Hayyan, Wadi Al-Hujayr, and Wadi al-Saluqi.

The NNA also stated that three members of a medical team were injured when occupying forces conducted an airstrike targeting an ambulance in the town of Hamoul, near Naqoura.

On the other side, "The Resistance" announced attacks on Al-Marj and Ramia, as well as the Jal al-Alam site, and the barracks of Pranit and Al-Shomira, according to NNA reports.

Furthermore, "The Resistance" targeted the headquarters of the 146th Division of the occupying forces in Jatun and conducted drone attacks on the headquarters of the Seventh Zionist Armored Brigade of the 210th Golan Division in the Katsafia barracks.

Since last October, Lebanon has been facing daily military operations between "The Resistance" and the occupying forces in southern towns and near the Palestinian-occupied territories. (end)

ayb







MENAFN20082024000071011013ID1108582238