Analysts Divided On Gold’S Future Despite Record Prices

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, prices climbed, marking a fourth consecutive session of gains. The precious metal hit a new record high of $2,570.40 per troy ounce during trading before settling at $2,550.60, an increase of 0.36%.



This surge occurred amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and unresolved ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.



However, the strong yen, competing with for safe-haven demand, and a downturn in commodity sentiment moderated these gains.



Analysts from XS highlight that the stalled ceasefire negotiations may continue to drive the rally in gold prices.



Furthermore, the financial markets are keenly anticipating Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole later this week.







Contrastingly, Commerzbank analysts predict a halt to significant price increases until 2025. They argue that the market has already accounted for anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts.



They also noted that high gold prices might suppress physical demand, as observed in the second quarter's data. Whether central banks will keep up their robust gold buying remains uncertain.



Meanwhile, Bolton James analysts adopt a more bullish stance. They argue that lower interest rates, a weaker dollar, and strong demand from central banks could significantly boost gold prices.



This ongoing attention to gold prices reflects not only market dynamics but also broader economic uncertainties.



As global tensions and policy decisions evolve, gold remains a pivotal element in investment strategies, highlighting its enduring value and impact on the financial markets.

MENAFN20082024007421016031ID1108582180