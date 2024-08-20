Next Ramstein Meeting To Be Held September 6

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) will meet in Germany on September 6.

That's according to Liberty , referring to the U.S. Air Force in Europe, Ukrinform reports.

"On September 6, 2024, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will hold a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at a Ramstein Air Base, Germany," the statement says.

This will be the 24th meeting in the Ramstein format. The previous one was held on June 13 in Brussels, where the issue of strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities was discussed.

As reported, the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the so-called "Ramstein" format, unites nearly 50 countries with the aim of coordinating efforts to support Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression.