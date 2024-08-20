Next Ramstein Meeting To Be Held September 6
Date
8/20/2024 3:12:11 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) will meet in Germany on September 6.
That's according to radio Liberty , referring to the U.S. Air Force in Europe, Ukrinform reports.
"On September 6, 2024, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will hold a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at a Ramstein Air Base, Germany," the statement says.
Read also:
Zelensky says no alternative to Ramstein
format
This will be the 24th meeting in the Ramstein format. The previous one was held on June 13 in Brussels, where the issue of strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities was discussed.
As reported, the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the so-called "Ramstein" format, unites nearly 50 countries with the aim of coordinating efforts to support Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression.
MENAFN20082024000193011044ID1108581585
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.