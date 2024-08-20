Celebrity Chef Maureen Cavalieri Adds 'Designer' To Her Title With The Launch Of MAURE's Sustainable Homeware Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Maureen CavalieriBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed celebrity chef and owner of Vibrant Dish, Maureen Cavalieri, widely celebrated for her mastery and passion for hosting, is thrilled to announce the launch of her new venture: a sustainable and luxurious homeware collection under the brand“MAURE,” based in New York. With this latest endeavor, Maureen seamlessly transitions from the kitchen to the design studio, bringing her signature blend of elegance and functionality into every piece of the collection.“The MAURE collection is an embodiment of my passion for hosting and my commitment to sustainability. I wanted to design products that not only serve a purpose but also bring beauty and warmth into any home,” Cavalieri explains.Upholding the highest standards of quality, MAURE's mission is to bring culture and incredible craftsmanship from around the world into our own backyard. Key pieces in the collection include:. Birchwood Trays: Handcrafted in Sweden from sustainably sourced FSC Certified birchwood, these trays combine natural beauty with practical design.. Upcycled Buffalo Horn Homeware: These innovative pieces are made from upcycled buffalo horn, meeting Maureen's commitment to ethical production with functionality.. Premium Italian Leather Homeware: Sourced from the finest luxury brand fallouts, each item is meticulously handcrafted in New York City's oldest leather workshop, ensuring unmatched quality, durability, and timeless elegance. Ideal for discerning customers seeking both luxury and sustainability, these pieces are perfect for sophisticated interiors.. Locally Manufactured Candles: Designed by Maureen Cavalieri and crafted in the United States, these hand-poured candles reflect a commitment to supporting communities while maintaining the highest standards of quality.. Pewter Hors d'Oeuvre Picks and Salt & Pepper Shakers : These timeless items are designed to bring a touch of sophistication to any tablescape.Further expanding the MAURE collection, Maureen will soon introduce hand-blown glassware, crafted by world-renowned glassmakers in the Czech Republic. These upcoming pieces are set to launch in the Fall 2024 collection, just in time for the season of gathering and hosting. In addition, every MAURE piece will be showcased in curations and featured gift boxes.For more information about MAURE and Maureen Cavalieri's story, visit .About MAUREMAURE is a leading luxury home goods and gift box company committed to creating exquisite products that inspire and delight. With a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability, MAURE continues to set new standards in the luxury gifting industry, offering a range of products that elevate everyday living.

