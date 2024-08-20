Enemy Attacks Kherson Suburbs With Drones, Two Civilians Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian attacked a suburb of Kherson with drones, wounding two civilians.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .

"Russian troops attacked the suburbs of Kherson with drones," the statement said.

As noted, a 62-year-old man who was on the street in Kindiyka was hit by an enemy UAV. He suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his foot.

A 36-year-old resident of Sadove was in the yard of his own house when explosives were dropped from a drone. He was diagnosed with explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds to his legs.

Government allocates UAH 24B to buyfor Ukrainian forces - Shmyhal

The RMA informs that both victims were taken to hospital.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Kherson region, Russians attacked a 60-year-old resident of Vesele village in the Novokakhovka community with a drone.

Also, a 49-year-old man was injured in the morning of 20 August as a result of shelling in the Korabelny district of Kherson.