Enemy Attacks Kherson Suburbs With Drones, Two Civilians Wounded
8/20/2024 10:09:59 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked a suburb of Kherson with drones, wounding two civilians.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .
"Russian troops attacked the suburbs of Kherson with drones," the statement said.
As noted, a 62-year-old man who was on the street in Kindiyka was hit by an enemy UAV. He suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his foot.
A 36-year-old resident of Sadove was injured in the yard of his own house when explosives were dropped from a drone. He was diagnosed with explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds to his legs.
The RMA informs that both victims were taken to hospital.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Kherson region, Russians attacked a 60-year-old resident of Vesele village in the Novokakhovka community with a drone.
Also, a 49-year-old man was injured in the morning of 20 August as a result of shelling in the Korabelny district of Kherson.
