DGSE, Direction Generale de la Securite Exterieure or General
Directorate for External Security as in its English pronunciation,
has been quite famous for its versatile operations in Africa,
Europe, Asia, and in particular, the locations that are known as
vulnerable regarding French colonialism.
For example, today in a number of countries that have been
colonized, especially in Africa, it has become a typical
phenomenon, although it is somewhat bittersweet to meet the French
soldiers and spies. It is no coincidence that France is the only
country in West Africa where the largest spy network is currently
operating. In fact, one of the other main reasons for the growth of
this network is the collapse of the era of colonialism in those
countries.
DGSE, the main backbone of the French government, collects
secret information about the countries it tries to maintain its
influence and adjusts the readiness of the country's military
potential accordingly. If it were not so, the French soldiers would
not increase their raids on the people of New Caledonia day by
day.
But the organization's blunders are more dominant than its
“secret operations”. This is clearly confirmed once again,
especially by the information spread about the errors made by DGSE
recently. After the branch of the organization trying to spread in
Azerbaijan was cut off, a number of secrets emerged. The Collectif
des Amis d'Alep, a nonprofit organization, was later found to be
linked to a spy ring, and three of its members were subsequently
arrested.
Further to investigations, some secret networks of DGSE in
Azerbaijan have been exposed. On December 26 of last year, the
summoning of the French ambassador to Azerbaijan, Anne Boillon, to
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the declaration
of the two employees of the French Embassy personae non gratae by
the Azerbaijani government because of their activities incompatible
with their diplomatic status and contrary to the Vienna Convention
on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, reflected the illegalities
happening inside. At that time, French diplomats were required to
leave the country within 48 hours. There was a reason, and this
reason was a heavy blow for the "Caucasus Bureau" of the French spy
network.
Information about the problems within the DGSE, which has not
yet been revealed, is gradually being leaked to the press
today.
As reported on social media, the ex-head of France's foreign
intelligence agency DGSE, Bernard Bajolet, could face criminal
charges for intimidating a businessman from whom the agency
demanded 15 million euros. The trial could have implications for
the activities of French agents.
Information about Bernard Bajolet's court decision was published
in the French press as early as October 2022. His role in a €15
million extortion attempt against a Franco-Swiss businessman was an
explosion in the DGSE.
According to the French Le Monde, in March 2016, Alain Duménil,
a 73-year-old entrepreneur involved in a number of judicial cases,
was stopped by the border police before boarding a flight at a
Paris airport, and taken to two officers from the DGSE, France's
foreign intelligence agency. Duménil, who said that his family was
threatened, was cited as saying that he owed €15 million to the
French government.
Although it was Bernard Bajolet who conducted the case during
this incident, the ex-agent who later tried to avoid the charges
denied that Duménil was threatened with his family. Duménil, who
said that he was threatened with a photo of his family, noted that
the request made against him by the DGSE regarding the fact that he
owes €15 million to the French government is unfounded.
Bajolet was indicted by a French judge in October 2022 for
complicity in attempting extortion, and for“arbitrary infringement
of personal liberty by a person holding public authority over the
same case. His indictment by the court not only lowered the
authority of the DGSE and the French government in general but also
presented the truth about the inside of the French authorities.
