Internal Turmoil In French Spy Network: DGSE Awaits Court Verdict

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Farman Aydin, AZERNEWS

DGSE, Direction Generale de la Securite Exterieure or General Directorate for External Security as in its English pronunciation, has been quite famous for its versatile operations in Africa, Europe, Asia, and in particular, the locations that are known as vulnerable regarding French colonialism.

For example, today in a number of countries that have been colonized, especially in Africa, it has become a typical phenomenon, although it is somewhat bittersweet to meet the French soldiers and spies. It is no coincidence that France is the only country in West Africa where the largest spy network is currently operating. In fact, one of the other main reasons for the growth of this network is the collapse of the era of colonialism in those countries.

DGSE, the main backbone of the French government, collects secret information about the countries it tries to maintain its influence and adjusts the readiness of the country's military potential accordingly. If it were not so, the French soldiers would not increase their raids on the people of New Caledonia day by day.

But the organization's blunders are more dominant than its “secret operations”. This is clearly confirmed once again, especially by the information spread about the errors made by DGSE recently. After the branch of the organization trying to spread in Azerbaijan was cut off, a number of secrets emerged. The Collectif des Amis d'Alep, a nonprofit organization, was later found to be linked to a spy ring, and three of its members were subsequently arrested.

Further to investigations, some secret networks of DGSE in Azerbaijan have been exposed. On December 26 of last year, the summoning of the French ambassador to Azerbaijan, Anne Boillon, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the declaration of the two employees of the French Embassy personae non gratae by the Azerbaijani government because of their activities incompatible with their diplomatic status and contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, reflected the illegalities happening inside. At that time, French diplomats were required to leave the country within 48 hours. There was a reason, and this reason was a heavy blow for the "Caucasus Bureau" of the French spy network.

Information about the problems within the DGSE, which has not yet been revealed, is gradually being leaked to the press today.

As reported on social media, the ex-head of France's foreign intelligence agency DGSE, Bernard Bajolet, could face criminal charges for intimidating a businessman from whom the agency demanded 15 million euros. The trial could have implications for the activities of French agents.

Information about Bernard Bajolet's court decision was published in the French press as early as October 2022. His role in a €15 million extortion attempt against a Franco-Swiss businessman was an explosion in the DGSE.

According to the French Le Monde, in March 2016, Alain Duménil, a 73-year-old entrepreneur involved in a number of judicial cases, was stopped by the border police before boarding a flight at a Paris airport, and taken to two officers from the DGSE, France's foreign intelligence agency. Duménil, who said that his family was threatened, was cited as saying that he owed €15 million to the French government.

Although it was Bernard Bajolet who conducted the case during this incident, the ex-agent who later tried to avoid the charges denied that Duménil was threatened with his family. Duménil, who said that he was threatened with a photo of his family, noted that the request made against him by the DGSE regarding the fact that he owes €15 million to the French government is unfounded.

Bajolet was indicted by a French judge in October 2022 for complicity in attempting extortion, and for“arbitrary infringement of personal liberty by a person holding public authority over the same case. His indictment by the court not only lowered the authority of the DGSE and the French government in general but also presented the truth about the inside of the French authorities.