European shares record notable gains on Monday’s end

(MENAFN) On Monday, European stock exchanges recorded notable gains across the board, reflecting a positive trading environment throughout the region. The STOXX Europe 600 index, which represents approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 European countries, saw an increase of 3.14 points, or 0.61 percent, closing at 514.59. This broad-based captures the performance of a wide array of European companies, and its rise underscores the overall positive sentiment in European equity markets.



In the UK, the FTSE 100 experienced a modest gain, rising by 45 points, or 0.55 percent, to finish the trading session at nearly 8,357. This increase marks a continuation of positive momentum for the UK’s leading index. Similarly, Germany's DAX index saw an upward movement, adding 99 points or 0.54 percent to close at 18,421. The DAX, which includes some of Germany’s largest and most influential companies, reflects a healthy performance in the German stock market.



France’s CAC 40 also saw significant gains, climbing 52 points or 0.7 percent to end the day at 7,502. This increase highlights the positive trends within the French stock market. Italy’s FTSE MIB posted a rise of 225 points, or 0.68 percent, reaching 33,266, showcasing a favorable performance among Italian equities. Notably, Spain’s IBEX 35 was the strongest performer of the day, rising by 152 points, or 1.4 percent, to close at 11,102. This substantial increase emphasizes the robust performance of Spain’s stock market compared to its European counterparts.

MENAFN20082024000045015839ID1108579940