Asia-Pacific: Largest Consumer Of Air-Dried Food

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Asia-pacific has emerged as the largest consumer of air-dried food. The surging consumption of processed and packaged foods in the developed regions of China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia accelerate growth. The fast-paced life of the consumers and the growing demand for ready-to-eat meals are projected to promote regional growth. Easy availability of the ready-to-eat meals in the extensive distribution channels, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and specialty stores, foster market growth. Apart from this, increasing demand for convenience food and the growing number of food processing industries provide an impetus to the market growth.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Air-Dried Food Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Impact of COVID-19

The processed food segment is witnessing an upward shift in the demand curve due to the rising demand for ready-to-cook food and snacks. Additionally, the social distancing guidelines and lockdown measures taken by the government have caused disruption in the supply chain, causing massive production losses. This crisis has compelled the manufacturers to reshape their business models across distribution channels to deliver their products swiftly.

Key Players



Dehydrates Inc.

Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Berrifine A/S

La Frubense

BCFoods, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

B-B Products (Australia) Pty Ltd.

FREEZE-DRY FOODS

DMH Ingredients, Inc.

HOWENIA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD

Seawind Foods

Royal Ridge Coffee Beans

Flex Foods

Spectrum Brands

Freeze-Dry Foods

Ziwi pet oil

Sensient Technologies



Air-Dried Food Market: Segmentation

By Product



Coffee Beans

Fruits and Vegetables

Herbs

Meats



By Form



Chunks/Pieces

Powder and Granules

Flakes



By End-User



Household

Commercial



By Distribution Channel



B2B

B2C



Store-Based Retail



Hypermarket and Supermarket

Convenience Store

Specialty Stores





Online Retail







By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

The U.K.

Italy

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Qatar

Oman

Turkey

The Rest of the Middle East



Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

The Rest of Africa





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN20082024004597010339ID1108579874