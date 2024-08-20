عربي


Asia-Pacific: Largest Consumer Of Air-Dried Food


8/20/2024 8:25:20 AM

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Asia-pacific has emerged as the largest consumer of air-dried food. The surging consumption of processed and packaged foods in the developed regions of China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia accelerate market growth. The fast-paced life of the consumers and the growing demand for ready-to-eat meals are projected to promote regional growth. Easy availability of the ready-to-eat meals in the extensive distribution channels, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and specialty stores, foster market growth. Apart from this, increasing demand for convenience food and the growing number of food processing industries provide an impetus to the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19
The processed food segment is witnessing an upward shift in the demand curve due to the rising demand for ready-to-cook food and snacks. Additionally, the social distancing guidelines and lockdown measures taken by the government have caused disruption in the supply chain, causing massive production losses. This crisis has compelled the manufacturers to reshape their business models across distribution channels to deliver their products swiftly.
Key Players

Dehydrates Inc.
Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd.
Berrifine A/S
La Frubense
BCFoods, Inc.
Nestle S.A.
B-B Products (Australia) Pty Ltd.
FREEZE-DRY FOODS
DMH Ingredients, Inc.
HOWENIA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD
Seawind Foods
Royal Ridge Coffee Beans
Flex Foods
Spectrum Brands
Freeze-Dry Foods
Ziwi pet oil
Sensient Technologies

Air-Dried Food Market: Segmentation
By Product

Coffee Beans
Fruits and Vegetables
Herbs
Meats

By Form

Chunks/Pieces
Powder and Granules
Flakes

By End-User

Household
Commercial

By Distribution Channel

B2B
B2C

Store-Based Retail

Hypermarket and Supermarket
Convenience Store
Specialty Stores


Online Retail



By Region
North America

The U.S.
Canada
Mexico

Europe

Germany
France
The U.K.
Italy
The Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
The Rest of Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

Argentina
Brazil
Colombia
The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East

Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Qatar
Oman
Turkey
The Rest of the Middle East

Africa

Nigeria
South Africa
The Rest of Africa


" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods

