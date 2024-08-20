Asia-Pacific: Largest Consumer Of Air-Dried Food
Asia-pacific has emerged as the largest consumer of air-dried food. The surging consumption of processed and packaged foods in the developed regions of China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia accelerate market growth. The fast-paced life of the consumers and the growing demand for ready-to-eat meals are projected to promote regional growth. Easy availability of the ready-to-eat meals in the extensive distribution channels, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and specialty stores, foster market growth. Apart from this, increasing demand for convenience food and the growing number of food processing industries provide an impetus to the market growth.
Impact of COVID-19
The processed food segment is witnessing an upward shift in the demand curve due to the rising demand for ready-to-cook food and snacks. Additionally, the social distancing guidelines and lockdown measures taken by the government have caused disruption in the supply chain, causing massive production losses. This crisis has compelled the manufacturers to reshape their business models across distribution channels to deliver their products swiftly.
Key Players
