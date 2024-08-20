Saint Laurent Spring Summer 24 Eyewear Collection

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Saint Laurent ready-to-wear collections defined by simplicity and a return to foundations, inspire the new Spring-Summer 2024 eyewear frames through a subtle balance between the classic and the daring, the timeless and the modern. High gloss acetate and shiny metal are fashioned into geometric proportions, oversize shapes and retro-inflected silhouettes with or without the iconic corner angle – a key code that also combines with flat brow lines. The signature metal detail appears in multiple iterations, getting bolder and edgier throughout the season: its biggest version – measuring 1 cm – is paired with the distinctive metal wire core visible through the transparent temples of the acetate styles with narrow or amplified volumes. A latest structural novelty, the low temples first introduced with last season's LEON, continue to revisit and reengineer the new DUST and SOLACE pilot designs. The temples' connecting point is inverted from the top downward for a more dynamic and compelling look. Equally emblematic is the YSL monogram, which stands out in the shape of a custom hinge or as a precious macro embellishment on a unique range of oval and cat eye silhouettes in solid colors and in two-tone blends.

MENAFN20082024003092003082ID1108579778