Sultan Of Brunei Praises Bilateral Relations With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- The Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah, praised Tuesday the strong bilateral relations with Kuwait, noting that they have significantly developed in all areas.

This was mentioned during a meeting held at the Sultan's office in the Nurul Iman Palace with Kuwaiti Ambassador Salah Al-Mutairi, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in Brunei, said a statement from the Kuwait Embassy in Brunei.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah conveyed his greetings to the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as he expressed his wishes to visit Kuwait in the near future to meet the Amir and discuss ways to boost the bilateral relations between the two nations.

In turn, Ambassador Al-Mutairi affirmed Kuwait's commitment to working closely with Brunei to develop relations in various domains, expressing his gratitude to the government of Brunei for the support he received during his tenure. (end)

