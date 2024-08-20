BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES 2024 Kicks Off Today

(MENAFN- Edelman) New Delhi, August 20, 2024 - KRAFTON India is thrilled to announce the commencement of the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS) 2024 from today. Set to be the most significant Esports event in the country, BMPS 2024 will witness 128 pro teams from across the nation battle it out for the coveted championship title and a staggering prize pool of ₹2 crore. Furthermore, KRAFTON India Esports has onboarded iQOO as the Official Smartphone Partner for this most anticipated pro tournament.



128 invited teams will be divided into two sets: Blue and Red. Each set will be further divided into 4 groups of 16 teams each. Round 1 will span over two weeks and after week 1 matches, teams will be reshuffled, and the process will repeat. Ultimately, the top 64 teams will advance to Round 2. The participating teams include well-known names such as Global Esports, Gods Reign, Big Brother Esports, 8Bit, Team XSpark, Team Soul and reigning champions, Team Blind.



BMPS 2024 will conclude with the highly anticipated Grand Finals scheduled to take place from September 27 to 29 at the Adlux Exhibition Center in Kochi, Kerala. This tournament not only provides a platform for professional teams to showcase their talent and skills but also aims to elevate the competitive gaming scene in India to new heights.



"We are excited to kick off BMPS 2024, bringing together pro teams from across the nation. The reception of BGIS 2024 has been phenomenal, inspiring us to innovate and deliver even more thrilling experiences for our audience. BMPS is another step forward in our journey of developing competitive gaming excellence And bringing the tournament to Kochi, a burgeoning Esports hub in India, demonstrates our commitment to further boosting the Esports landscape” said, Karan Pathak, Associate Director Esports at KRAFTON India. He further added, “Our partnership with iQOO is a significant milestone for BMPS 2024, enabling us to deliver an enhanced and immersive experience for all participating gamers.”



“Our partnership with KRAFTON started in 2021 and we are thrilled to further strengthen our shared commitment towards supporting the dynamic world of gaming with the BMPS’24 collaboration. iQOO is a front-runner when it comes to smartphones geared towards high-performance gaming and we are proud to be a top choice for gamers in India. We look forward to witnessing some extraordinary gameplay at BMPS’24 and celebrating the talent that continues to drive the future of gaming" said, Nipun Marya, CEO at iQOO India.



BMPS 2024 is set to be a landmark event in the Indian Esports calendar, drawing significant attention from the gaming community and beyond. The tournament promises to deliver an exhilarating experience for both participants and spectators, fostering a vibrant and competitive Esports ecosystem in India.

Tune in on the KRAFTON India Esports YouTube channel to catch all the action live.





