Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT-- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud held discussions with a number of foreign ambassadors in Kuwait on issues of common interest.

KUWAIT -- The of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Kuwait's unwavering position on lending a hand to people in need worldwide, while urging appreciation and respect for all humanitarian workers.

KUWAIT -- The US-based Association of Engineers (AEE) has inducted Kuwait's Dr. Fotouh Al-Ragom into its "Energy Managers Hall of Fame," a local research body said, citing her as the first Arab to be given the distinction.

KUWAIT -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family, and Childhood Affairs, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah, highlighted Kuwait's exceptional global humanitarian efforts as the world commemorates "World Humanitarian Day" on August 19, focusing on urgent humanitarian issues.

NEW YORK -- As it marks World Humanitarian Day, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned "aid workers on the frontlines of the world's conflicts are being killed in unprecedented numbers."

LONDON -- The Scottish government has announced that it will not hold any more meetings with Israeli occupation ambassadors until "real progress" is made in peace talks over the Gaza conflict.