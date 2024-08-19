Zelensky Explains Secrecy Around Kursk Raid Preparation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Preventive defense by Ukraine became the most effective countermeasure against Russian terror, as it destroyed the concept of "red lines" allegedly drawn by Russia.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, who spoke at the meeting of heads of Ukraine's foreign missions "Wartime diplomacy: resilience, weapons, victory", Ukrinform reports with reference to the President's Office.

"Just a few months ago, many people around the world, if they had heard that we were planning such an operation like the one in the Kursk region, would have said that it was impossible and that it would cross the strictest of all the red lines that Russia has. That is why, actually, no one knew about our preparations. And now our warriors' real success speaks for itself – our active defensive actions across border as well as Putin's inability to defend his territory from such defensive actions of ours are very telling. Our proactive, preventive defense is the most effective counter to Russian terror, causing significant difficulties for the aggressor state," he said.

Zelensky emphasized that an important ideological shift has taken place. According to the president, the whole concept of the so-called "red lines" regarding Russia, which dominated the assessment of the war by some partners,“has crumbled these days somewhere near Sudzha”.

"When our Ukrainian defenders of life act just like this, strongly, bravely and when an operation is really well-prepared, Putin has no options left. And now the world sees that it is true, that it really works – not only in the temporarily occupied territory of our state, but also in the territory of Russia itself. The world sees that everything in this war depends solely on courage – ours and our partners',” he emphasized.

The head of state added that it is important that Ukraine's partners“are in sync with us” in their determination. In his opinion, "then Russia will have no choice but to make a just peace."

"We must force Russia, with all our might and together with our partners, to make peace," Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine control 92 settlements across Russia's Kursk region.

Photo: President's Office