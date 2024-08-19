Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Sanding Accessory (TTB-103)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a simple way to sand corners, tight or confined spaces, crevasses, and other surfaces," said an inventor, from Cleveland, Ohio, "so I invented the SURE GRIP. My design eliminates the need to grip a piece of sandpaper, a sanding block, or a sander tool."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to sand a variety of surfaces. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional sandpaper and personal protective equipment. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also reduces hand cramps, strain and discomfort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trades people, carpenters, woodworkers, general maintenance personnel, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TTB-103, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .



SOURCE InventHelp