THREE SOHAGI LAW GROUP ATTORNEYS NAMED“BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced today that Best Lawyers in America has recognized Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi and Partner Nicole Hoeksma Gordon in the 31st edition of The Best Lawyers in America, and Associate Mark Desrosiers in the fifth edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America. The rigorous selection process of Best Lawyers awards“ensures that the 79,116 honorees in The Best Lawyers in America and the 26,916 recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America are leaders in their fields” and "are respected by their colleagues, showcasing them as the most distinguished members of the legal community.”“As an industry-driven professional recognition, it is the opinion of lawyers themselves that determines our awards,” states the periodical.“We received record-breaking voter participation in this year's editions. With more engagement from the market, the barrier for recognition is higher and more competitive than ever before. This reflects not only the profession's commitment to celebrating professional excellence, but also the increasing importance of every voice in shaping the standards of legal distinction."Mark Desrosiers advises public agencies on environmental and land use matters at the administrative, trial, and appellate level. He focuses his practice on complex issues and projects under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and Planning and Zoning Laws. Representative projects include General Plan updates, affordable housing projects, mixed-use developments, and public works projects.Nicole Hoeksma Gordon advises public agencies on complex environmental and land use matters at the administrative, trial, and appellate level. She focuses her practice on complex issues and projects under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the federal and California Endangered Species Act (ESA), and Planning and Zoning Laws.Margaret Sohagi's practice for the last 30 years has focused on assisting cities, counties, and other public agencies navigate the legal complexities of land use, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), climate change and housing supply. As a longstanding CEQA instructor for California's Continuing Judicial Studies Program, she has the unique opportunity to instruct Superior Court judges, appellate justices and court attorneys. Sohagi currently serves as the Chair of the Santa Monica College Foundation Board.

