Russia's Ivan Khurs Recon Ship Spotted Off Crimea Coast

Russian Black Sea Fleet's Ivan Khurs reconnaissance ship was seen off the coast of Sevastopol.

That's according to the Crimean Wind monitors, Ukrinform reports.



“The Ivan Khurs reconnaissance ship is checking into Sevastopol," the report reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ivan Khurs was reportedly attacked by at least three maritime drones on May 24, 2024.

The attack allegedly occurred as the vessel was passing through the Bosphorus Strait. The approximate distance from the Ukraine-controlled territory in the Black Sea to the area where the Ivan Khurs was reportedly targeted is over 400 km. Russian officials said the attack was repelled, causing no damage to the vessel.

The Ivan Khurs (Project 18280) is a unique reconnaissance ship, being one of only two available in the entire Russian fleet. Launched in 2017, she was commissioned in 2018.

The ship is equipped with various radio reconnaissance and electronic warfare complexes, as well as communication systems to facilitate fleet management. It is declared that the ship is intended for monitoring missile defense systems, but the exact composition of its equipment is not disclosed.