Airasia Operates 3,200 Weekly Flights Among ASEAN Countries

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Sepang : AirAsia announced a significant increase in its domestic and international flight frequencies with 3,281 flights weekly as a Group across 10 ASEAN countries to further elevate and economic growth in the region.

The announcement coincided with the 57th ASEAN Day celebration held on August 8 at AirAsia RedQ in collaboration with the of Foreign Affairs Malaysia.

Speaking on the occasion, Bo Lingam, CEO, AirAsia Group, said, "In 2023, AirAsia carried over 61 million guests, with more than 33 per cent travelling across ASEAN. Over the years, the airline has been a transformative force in ASEAN, democratising air travel for millions while unveiling both the well-trodden paths and hidden gems of the region's tourism market with about 60 per cent of destinations being new and unique."

"Our expanding operational footprint, with major hubs in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Cambodia, is a reflection of our unwavering belief in the power and potential of ASEAN unity and strength as an economic bloc."

"Looking ahead, we aim to welcome 75 million guests onboard this year, with half of these travellers expected to come from the ASEAN region."