Workshop Raises Awareness On Occupational Safety In Workplace

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Labour (MoL), in collaboration with the Ministry of Public (MoPH), the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), on Wednesday organised an awareness workshop for employees and workers of the Banana Island Resort, under the theme "Towards a Sustainable Work Environment", with the aim of enhancing their awareness of occupational safety and health guidelines in the workplace and residential areas.



The workshop is part of the ministry's efforts to protect workers in work sites and residential areas, enhance their awareness of the importance of occupational safety and health, and encourage them to adopt good practices to prevent risks and injuries at work.



Representatives from MoL, MoPH, QRCS and the ILO held presentations on accident prevention, heat stress management, principles of maintaining occupational safety and health, and practical training on how to administer first aid in emergency situations.

By organising workshops and seminars regularly, MOL aims to enhance workers, employees and employers awareness of the importance of safety and health at work, introduce them to healthy behaviours, and enhance efforts for a sustainable, safe and healthy work environment for all workers.

