Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: TMC MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray Summoned For Posting 'Wrong Information' About Police On X

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Kolkata on Sunday summoned senior Trinamool leader and Sukhendu Shekhar Ray for allegedly spreading wrong information about the investigation related to the brutal rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee woman doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital early his month.

Taking to microblogging X (formerly known as Twitter), the Rajya Sabha MP today demanded a custodial interrogation of the ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College and Police Commissioner while claiming that a dog squad was sent to the crime scene three days after the body of the victim was found on August 9.

"CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of ex-Principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story. Why wall of hall demolished, who patronised Roy to be so powerful. Why sniffer dog used after 3 days. 100 of such questions. Make them speak," Ray said in the post.

Kolkata Police Reaction

Reacting to Ray's post on social media, Kolkata Police said that the Rajya Sabha MP had tweeted "wrong information" about the sniffer dogs being deployed at the crime scene after three days.

"The information that the sniffer dog was sent after three days is completely wrong. Sniffer dog was sent twice, on 9th and then on 12th (August). A notice under Section 35(1) of BNS has been sent to Sukhendu Sekhar Ray," the Kolkata Police said in a statement.

Reaction of other TMC leaders

Meanwhile, the TMC MP's call for Commissioner Goyal's interrogation in the brutal murder and rape case has not been accepted within his party. Another prominent leader of the ruling TMC, Kunal Ghosh , strongly opposed the demand, calling his comment "unfortunate".