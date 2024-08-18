BMW recalls 1.36M vehicles in China due to Takata airbag risks

(MENAFN) On Friday, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation announced a substantial recall involving 1.36 million from German automaker BMW and its joint venture, addressing potential safety hazards linked to Takata Corp.’s airbags. This recall will affect both domestically produced and imported BMW vehicles manufactured between 2003 and 2017. The move comes as a precaution to address potential risks associated with defective airbags that could compromise driver and passenger safety.



BMW Brilliance Automotive, BMW’s joint venture based in northeast China, will recall 598,496 vehicles produced locally, while BMW China Automobile Trading Co. will handle the recall of 759,448 imported vehicles. The company will provide free replacements for defective driver’s front airbags in affected vehicles after an inspection. The recall specifically targets vehicles whose owners have repaired their steering wheels, potentially leading to the installation of faulty Takata airbags.



This action follows a similar recall in the U.S., where the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed in July that BMW would recall 394,000 vehicles nationwide due to a defect in airbag inflators that poses significant safety risks. The large-scale recall in China highlights the ongoing global efforts to address safety issues related to Takata airbags, which have been implicated in numerous recalls worldwide.



