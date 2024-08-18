Treasure Isle Shines At QREC Juvenile Sprint

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: In a thrilling finish, it was the two-year-old Treasure Isle (No Nay Never) who took the QREC Irish EBF Juvenile Sprint Stakes (Listed race) at the Curragh yesterday.

After a good run in the Gr.3 Jebel Ali Racecourse & Stables Anglesey Stakes when last seen, Treasure Isle benefitted from the drop-in trip to land his first black type race. Owned by Mrs John Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith, the superb colt is trained by Aidan O'Brien.

With Shamrock Breeze (Ardad) leading the race towards the far side, the Ballydoyle colt was a close second. Inside the final furlong, Treasure Isle was headed by Saratoga Special (Mehmas) but rallied gamely to win by half a length. Saratoga Special went second while Lunigiana (Mehmas) took third.

Bred by Newstead Breeding, Treasure Isle is out of Newton's Night (Galileo), who is a full sister to Gr.3 winner Dress Rehearsal (Galileo) and a half sister to Listed winner Fairy Of The Night (Danehill).