Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Sunday, August 18, the soccer highlights include the classic Botafogo vs Flamengo in the Brazilian and the clash between Palmeiras vs São Paulo.



In Europe, the match between Chelsea vs Manchester City in the also draws attention.



The day's schedule also includes matches from the Brazilian Women's Championship, Brazilian Serie C, Italian Championship, and much more.



See times and where to watch today's soccer games live:

English Championship (2nd division)





8 AM - Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday - ESPN and Disney+





9:30 AM - PEC Zwolle vs Feyenoord - ESPN 2 and Disney+







10 AM - Brentford vs Crystal Palace - ESPN and Disney+

12:30 PM - Chelsea vs Manchester City - ESPN and Disney+







11 AM - Santos women vs Botafogo women - TV Brasil and Canal GOAT



11 AM - Palmeiras women vs Internacional women - Sportv

3 PM - América-MG women vs São Paulo women - Canal GOAT







1:30 PM - Hellas Verona vs Napoli - ESPN 4 and Disney+



3:45 PM - Lazio vs Venezia - ESPN 4 and Disney+

3:45 PM - Cagliari vs Roma - Disney+





2:30 PM - Boca Juniors vs San Lorenzo - ESPN and Disney+







4 PM - Palmeiras vs São Paulo - Globo and Premiere



4 PM - Criciúma vs Vasco - Globo and Premier



4 PM - Atlético-GO vs Internacional - Globo and Premiere

6:30 PM - Botafog vs Flamengo - Premiere







4 PM - Brusque vs Coritiba - Band, Canal GOAT, and Premiere

6:30 PM - Botafogo-SP vs Paysandu - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere







4:30 PM - Caxias vs ABC - Zapping



4:30 PM - Figueirense vs São José-RS - DAZN and Nosso Futebol+



7 PM - Confiança vs São Bernardo - DAZN and Nosso Futebol+

7 PM - Aparecidense vs CSA - Zapping





3 PM - Washington Spirit women vs Arsenal women - DAZN





4:30 PM - Mallorca vs Real Madrid - ESPN and Disney+





11 PM - Atlético San Luis vs Querétaro - Disney+





The Palmeiras vs São Paulo game will be broadcast live on Globo and Premiere, at 4 PM.





The Botafogo vs Flamengo game will be broadcast live on Premiere, at 6:30 PM.



Dutch ChampionshipPremier LeagueBrazilian Women's ChampionshipItalian ChampionshipArgentine ChampionshipBrazilian Serie ABrazilian Serie BBrazilian Serie CInternational FriendlySpanish ChampionshipMexican ChampionshipWhere to watch the Palmeiras vs São Paulo game live today in the Brazilian Serie A?Which channel will air the Botafogo vs Flamengo game in the Brazilian Serie A?