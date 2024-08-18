Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Sunday, August 18, the soccer highlights include the classic Botafogo vs Flamengo in the Brazilian Serie A and the clash between Palmeiras vs São Paulo.
In Europe, the match between Chelsea vs Manchester City in the Premier League also draws attention.
The day's schedule also includes matches from the Brazilian Women's Championship, Brazilian Serie C, Italian Championship, and much more.
See times and where to watch today's soccer games live:
English Championship (2nd division)
8 AM - Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday - ESPN and Disney+
Dutch Championship
9:30 AM - PEC Zwolle vs Feyenoord - ESPN 2 and Disney+
Premier League
10 AM - Brentford vs Crystal Palace - ESPN and Disney+
12:30 PM - Chelsea vs Manchester City - ESPN and Disney+
Brazilian Women's Championship
11 AM - Santos women vs Botafogo women - TV Brasil and Canal GOAT
11 AM - Palmeiras women vs Internacional women - Sportv
3 PM - América-MG women vs São Paulo women - Canal GOAT
Italian Championship
1:30 PM - Hellas Verona vs Napoli - ESPN 4 and Disney+
3:45 PM - Lazio vs Venezia - ESPN 4 and Disney+
3:45 PM - Cagliari vs Roma - Disney+
Argentine Championship
2:30 PM - Boca Juniors vs San Lorenzo - ESPN and Disney+
Brazilian Serie A
4 PM - Palmeiras vs São Paulo - Globo and Premiere
4 PM - Criciúma vs Vasco - Globo and Premier
4 PM - Atlético-GO vs Internacional - Globo and Premiere
6:30 PM - Botafog vs Flamengo - Premiere
Brazilian Serie B
4 PM - Brusque vs Coritiba - Band, Canal GOAT, and Premiere
6:30 PM - Botafogo-SP vs Paysandu - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere
Brazilian Serie C
4:30 PM - Caxias vs ABC - Zapping
4:30 PM - Figueirense vs São José-RS - DAZN and Nosso Futebol+
7 PM - Confiança vs São Bernardo - DAZN and Nosso Futebol+
7 PM - Aparecidense vs CSA - Zapping
International Friendly
3 PM - Washington Spirit women vs Arsenal women - DAZN
Spanish Championship
4:30 PM - Mallorca vs Real Madrid - ESPN and Disney+
Mexican Championship
11 PM - Atlético San Luis vs Querétaro - Disney+
Where to watch the Palmeiras vs São Paulo game live today in the Brazilian Serie A?
The Palmeiras vs São Paulo game will be broadcast live on Globo and Premiere, at 4 PM.
Which channel will air the Botafogo vs Flamengo game in the Brazilian Serie A?
The Botafogo vs Flamengo game will be broadcast live on Premiere, at 6:30 PM.
