War On Gaza: Death Toll From Israeli Assault Surges To 40,074 Martyrs

Gaza: The number of casualties due to the relentless Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, since Oct.7, 2023, has surged to 40,074 martyrs, and 92,537 wounded.

In a statement on Saturday, authorities in Gaza reported that the Israeli committed five brutal massacres against Palestinian families in the Strip, resulting in the martyrdom of 69 Palestinians and injuring 136 others during the past 24 hours.

Thousands of the martyrs' bodies and are still under the rubble and left on streets, with medical and civil defense personnel being unable to reach them.

For more than 10 months, the unprecedented and intense Israeli onslaught has continued through conducting airstrikes, ground offensive and assault from gunboats, resulting in tens of thousands of casualties and missing people.

The occupation forces' offensive has inflicted massive devastation upon the critical infrastructure and caused unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave due to Israeli restrictions imposed on the delivery of water, medicine and fuel supplies.