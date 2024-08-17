U.S. State Department: We Are Ready To Work With Baku And Yerevan To Achieve Progress

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States is ready to work with both Azerbaijan and Armenia in any format that the parties can agree upon and make progress, Azernews reports, citing the American statement in response to an inquiry about the future format of the OSCE Minsk Group and the U.S. position on the matter.

"The U.S. supports efforts to achieve a long-term and dignified peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We are prepared to work with both sides in any format in which they can reach an agreement and make progress," the statement said.