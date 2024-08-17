U.S. State Department: We Are Ready To Work With Baku And Yerevan To Achieve Progress
The United States is ready to work with both Azerbaijan and
Armenia in any format that the parties can agree upon and make
progress, Azernews reports, citing the American
statement in response to an inquiry about the future format of the
OSCE Minsk Group and the U.S. position on the matter.
"The U.S. government supports efforts to achieve a long-term and
dignified peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We are
prepared to work with both sides in any format in which they can
reach an agreement and make progress," the statement said.
