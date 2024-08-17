عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
U.S. State Department: We Are Ready To Work With Baku And Yerevan To Achieve Progress

U.S. State Department: We Are Ready To Work With Baku And Yerevan To Achieve Progress


8/17/2024 9:15:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States is ready to work with both Azerbaijan and Armenia in any format that the parties can agree upon and make progress, Azernews reports, citing the American statement in response to an inquiry about the future format of the OSCE Minsk Group and the U.S. position on the matter.

"The U.S. government supports efforts to achieve a long-term and dignified peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We are prepared to work with both sides in any format in which they can reach an agreement and make progress," the statement said.

MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108570536


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search