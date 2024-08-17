Russian Forces Shell Donetsk Region 2,382 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On August 16, Russian fired 2,382 times at the Donetsk region, according to the National Police.

“Over the past day, the recorded 2,382 enemy on the front line and the residential sector... 27 civilian objects were destroyed - 15 residential buildings, a shop, agricultural machinery and vehicles, communications,” the National Police in the Donetsk region reported on its website.

The Russian forces hit nine settlements: the cities of Hirnyk, Kurakhove, Myrnohrad, Siversk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, and the villages of Andriivka, Malynivka, and Markove.

In particular, Russian troops shelled Toretsk with multiple launch rocket systems and artillery, killing a civilian and injuring another one.

In Chasiv Yar, a civilian was killed as a result of an artillery shell explosion. One civilian was injured in Siversk.

The occupiers shelled Andriivka with Tornado-S MLRS, damaging 11 private houses, a shop, vehicles and a combine harvester.

A private house was destroyed in Myrnohrad, and three houses were damaged in Markove.

In addition, at 2:30 a.m., the enemy attacked the village of Sukhyi Yar, damaging two private houses. No casualties have been reported.

The police and the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, the Russian army killed two residents of the Donetsk region and wounded two more.

Photo: National Police