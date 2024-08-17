Saturday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedule

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Saturday, August 17, promises great excitement in with crucial matches across various leagues.



Highlights include the clash between Grêmio and Bahia in the Brasileirão Série A and the Spanish classic between Valencia and Barcelona.



Additionally, the Brasileirão Feminino features significant matches such as Cruzeiro versus Corinthians and Fluminense against RB Bragantino.



The schedule also includes games from the Premier League, Italian Championship, Série B and C of the Brasileirão, and the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup.



See the times and where to watch today's football games live:

Premier League







8:30 AM - Ipswich Town vs Liverpool - ESPN and Disney+



11:00 AM - Newcastle vs Southampton - ESPN and Disney+



11:00 AM - Arsenal vs Wolverhampton - Disney+

1:30 PM - West Ham vs Aston Villa - ESPN and Disney+







11:00 AM - Cruzeiro women vs Corinthians women - Sportv



11:00 AM - Avaí/Kindermann women vs Flamengo women - TV Brasil and Canal GOAT



3:00 PM - Fluminense women vs RB Bragantino women - Canal GOAT



4:00 PM - Ferroviária women vs Atlético-MG women - Canal GOAT

5:00 PM - Grêmio women vs Real Brasília women - Canal GOAT





1:00 PM - Phönix Lübeck vs Borussia Dortmund - ESPN 4 and Disney+







1:30 PM - Genoa vs Inter Milan - Disney+

3:45 PM - Milan vs Torino - ESPN and Disney+







4:00 PM - Grêmio vs Bahia - Premiere



4:00 PM - Atlético-MG vs Cuiabá - Premiere



6:30 PM - RB Bragantino vs Fortaleza - Premiere

9:00 PM - Fluminense vs Corinthians - Sportv and Premiere







3:30 PM - Chapecoense vs Guarani - Sportv and Premiere



4:00 PM - Santos vs Avaí - Premiere



5:00 PM - Ceará vs Mirassol - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere

6:00 PM - Amazonas vs CRB - Sportv and Premiere







5:00 PM - Náutico vs Ferroviário - DAZN and Our Football+



5:00 PM - Remo vs Londrina - DAZN, Our Football, Our Football+ and Zapping



7:30 PM - Floresta vs Athletic - DAZN and Our Football+

7:30 PM - Ypiranga-RS vs Sampaio Corrêa - DAZN and Our Football+





4:30 PM - Valencia vs Barcelona - Disney+





4:30 PM - Benfica vs Casa Pia - ESPN 4 and Disney+







7:00 PM - Columbus Crew vs New York City - Apple TV



8:30 PM - Philadelphia Union vs Mazatlán - Apple TV



9:00 PM - Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC - Apple TV

9:00 PM - América-MEX vs Colorado Rapids - Apple TV





The match between Grêmio and Bahia will be broadcast live on Premiere at 4:00 PM.





The match between Valencia and Barcelona will be broadcast live on Disney+ at 4:30 PM.





The Fluminense vs Corinthians game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 9:00 PM.





No games will be broadcast on Globo this Saturday, August 17.





No games will be broadcast on SBT this Saturday, August 17.





No games will be broadcast on Record this Saturday, August 17.





No games will be broadcast on Band this Saturday, August 17.







