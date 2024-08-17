Saturday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedule
Date
8/17/2024 5:00:07 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Saturday, August 17, promises great excitement in football with crucial matches across various leagues.
Highlights include the clash between Grêmio and Bahia in the Brasileirão Série A and the Spanish classic between Valencia and Barcelona.
Additionally, the Brasileirão Feminino features significant matches such as Cruzeiro versus Corinthians and Fluminense against RB Bragantino.
The schedule also includes games from the Premier League, Italian Championship, Série B and C of the Brasileirão, and the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup.
See the times and where to watch today's football games live:
Premier League
8:30 AM - Ipswich Town vs Liverpool - ESPN and Disney+
11:00 AM - Newcastle vs Southampton - ESPN and Disney+
11:00 AM - Arsenal vs Wolverhampton - Disney+
1:30 PM - West Ham vs Aston Villa - ESPN and Disney+
Brasileirão Feminino
11:00 AM - Cruzeiro women vs Corinthians women - Sportv
11:00 AM - Avaí/Kindermann women vs Flamengo women - TV Brasil and Canal GOAT
3:00 PM - Fluminense women vs RB Bragantino women - Canal GOAT
4:00 PM - Ferroviária women vs Atlético-MG women - Canal GOAT
5:00 PM - Grêmio women vs Real Brasília women - Canal GOAT
German Cup
1:00 PM - Phönix Lübeck vs Borussia Dortmund - ESPN 4 and Disney+
Italian Championship
1:30 PM - Genoa vs Inter Milan - Disney+
3:45 PM - Milan vs Torino - ESPN and Disney+
Brasileirão Série A
4:00 PM - Grêmio vs Bahia - Premiere
4:00 PM - Atlético-MG vs Cuiabá - Premiere
6:30 PM - RB Bragantino vs Fortaleza - Premiere
9:00 PM - Fluminense vs Corinthians - Sportv and Premiere
Brasileirão Série B
3:30 PM - Chapecoense vs Guarani - Sportv and Premiere
4:00 PM - Santos vs Avaí - Premiere
5:00 PM - Ceará vs Mirassol - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere
6:00 PM - Amazonas vs CRB - Sportv and Premiere
Brasileirão Série C
5:00 PM - Náutico vs Ferroviário - DAZN and Our Football+
5:00 PM - Remo vs Londrina - DAZN, Our Football, Our Football+ and Zapping
7:30 PM - Floresta vs Athletic - DAZN and Our Football+
7:30 PM - Ypiranga-RS vs Sampaio Corrêa - DAZN and Our Football+
Spanish Championship
4:30 PM - Valencia vs Barcelona - Disney+
Portuguese Championship
4:30 PM - Benfica vs Casa Pia - ESPN 4 and Disney+
Leagues Cup (quarterfinals)
7:00 PM - Columbus Crew vs New York City - Apple TV
8:30 PM - Philadelphia Union vs Mazatlán - Apple TV
9:00 PM - Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC - Apple TV
9:00 PM - América-MEX vs Colorado Rapids - Apple TV
Where to watch the Grêmio vs Bahia game live in the Brasileirão?
The match between Grêmio and Bahia will be broadcast live on Premiere at 4:00 PM.
What time is the game between Valencia and Barcelona?
The match between Valencia and Barcelona will be broadcast live on Disney+ at 4:30 PM.
Which channel will broadcast the Fluminense game in the Brasileirão?
The Fluminense vs Corinthians game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 9:00 PM.
Which football games are broadcast live today?
Globo
No games will be broadcast on Globo this Saturday, August 17.
SBT
No games will be broadcast on SBT this Saturday, August 17.
Record
No games will be broadcast on Record this Saturday, August 17.
Band
No games will be broadcast on Band this Saturday, August 17.
Which games are broadcast live on cable TV?
Sportv
11:00 AM - Cruzeiro women vs Corinthians women - Brasileirão Feminino
3:30 PM - Chapecoense vs Guarani - Brasileirão Série B
4:00 PM - Fluminense vs Corinthians - Brasileirão Série A
6:00 PM - Amazonas vs CRB - Brasileirão Série B
Premiere
4:00 PM - Grêmio vs Bahia - Brasileirão Série A
4:00 PM - Santos vs Avaí - Brasileirão Série B
6:30 PM - RB Bragantino vs Fortaleza - Brasileirão Série A
9:00 PM - Fluminense vs Corinthians - Brasileirão Série A
Where to watch and which games are broadcast live and online today?
Disney+
8:30 AM - Ipswich Town vs Liverpool - Premier League
11:00 AM - Arsenal vs Wolverhampton - Premier League
1:00 PM - Phönix Lübeck vs Borussia Dortmund - German Cup
1:30 PM - Genoa vs Inter Milan - Italian Championship
3:45 PM - Milan vs Torino - Italian Championship
4:30 PM - Valencia vs Barcelona - Spanish Championship
Apple TV
7:00 PM - Columbus Crew vs New York City - Leagues Cup (quarterfinals)
8:30 PM - Philadelphia Union vs Mazatlán - Leagues Cup (quarterfinals)
9:00 PM - Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC - Leagues Cup (quarterfinals)
9:00 PM - América-MEX vs Colorado Rapids - Leagues Cup (quarterfinals)
