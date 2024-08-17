Public Holiday On Sunday To Mark 105Th Independence Day
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MoLSA) has declared tomorrow (Sunday) as a public holiday marking the 105th anniversary of Afghanistan's independence.
Samiullah Ibrahimi, spokesman for MoLSA, wrote on his X handle:“August 18 is announced as a public holiday throughout the country.”
The people of Afghanistan under the leadership of the King Ghazi Amanullah Khan regained their independence from the British in 1919.
Afghans have made preparations to celebrate the Independence Day with patriotic zeal and enthusiasm by arranging special events and programmes.
