Shah Rukh Khan Appears Among The Top 5 Richest Actors Of The World

known as the 'King of Bollywood' among his fans secures the 4th place among the wealthiest actors of the world, the 2023 world statistics indicated.

According to the 2023 updated world statistics, renowned Indian actor, Shah Rukh Khan is in the fourth place among the richest actors of the world.

Hollywood actors Jerry Seinfeld, Tylor Perry, Dwane Johnson, Shah Rukh Khan and Tom are highlighted as the top 5 richest actors respectively. The wealth of Jerry Seinfeld and Tylor Perry has been announced USD 1 billion for the year 2023 who both are in the 1st and second place as per the ranking. Dyayne Johnson, Shah Rukh Khan and Tom Cruise's wealth have been announced $800 million, $770 million and $620 million respectively.

According to Bollywood sources, Shah Rukh Khan earns an estimated salary of $24 million per year.

Shah Rukh Khan is famous as the“King of Bollywood”, with a record of winning 14 film fair awards, reported Film fair. His upcoming movie Pathaan is scheduled for theatre screens on January 25, 2023.

One of his fans tweeted that“Without any movie releases since 2018. However, this man has remained the same despite being in this position, which is evidence of his stardom.

According to IMDb's latest release, all the three next movies of Shah Rukh Khan, the spy actioner“Pathan”, Atlee's“Jawan”, and Rajkumar Hirani's“Dunki” have made it to the list of most wanted films in 2023.

