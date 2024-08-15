Qatari PM, Iranian Acting FM Discuss Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime and Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke with Iranian acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani on the latest developments in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

During a phone call on Thursday, they reviewed cooperation and the friendly relations between the two countries and ways to develop them, according to a statement from the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

They also reviewed the joint Qatari-Egyptian-US mediation to end the war on Gaza Strip and deescalate tensions in the Middle East, the statement added. (end)

