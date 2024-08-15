China To Strengthen Ties With Serbia In Economy, Sports And Tourism
8/15/2024 3:13:41 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Chinese authorities will strengthen relations with Serbia in
the fields of economy, sports and tourism,
Azernews reports.
"China attaches great importance to the development of
Sino-Serbian relations and will continue to implement the important
consensus reached by the two heads of state," the website of the
Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Shen Yiqin, who visited Serbia on
August 12-14, where she met with President of that country
Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Milos Vucevic. "We will deepen
bilateral cooperation and exchanges in all areas, including the
economy, sports, tourism and women's affairs, and strengthen
lasting friendship."
She also conveyed to Vucic a friendly message from Chinese
President Xi Jinping, and to Vucic a greeting from Premier of the
State Council Li Qiang. As specified, during the visit, Yiqin got
acquainted with the development of sports in Serbia, in particular
with the training of young football, basketball and volleyball
players, visited the Chinese Cultural Center in Belgrade and paid
attention to the Hungarian-Serbian railway project.
According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Vucic expressed
readiness to deepen comprehensive cooperation with China, including
sports. Vucevic spoke in favor of joint promotion of the projects
of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative.
