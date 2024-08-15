Lithuania Sends New Military Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of Lithuania's military support for the Ukrainian army, Ukraine received loaders, trailers and folding beds from Lithuania on August 15.

That is according to the Lithuanian Defense Ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

In total, 14 M113 armored personnel carriers, short-range air defense systems with missiles, anti-drone systems, anti-drone individual suppressors, all-terrain with spare parts, loaders, rifles, ammunition, smoke charges, weapon accessories and their parts will be transferred to Ukraine in August.

In response to Ukraine's requests, this year Lithuania has already delivered 155 mm ammunition, M577 armored vehicles, M113 armored vehicles, anti-drone systems, equipment needed for the winter season and warm clothing sets, Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher ammunition, remote detonation systems RISE-1, generators, parts dismantled L-39ZA Albatros light attack aircraft and other support.

Since the beginning of the war, Lithuania has provided military support to Ukraine for more than EUR 641 million. Lithuania's total support to Ukraine is long-term and has exceeded EUR 1 billion.

Photo: Lithuanian Defense Ministry

