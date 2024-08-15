French FM: Gaza Ceasefire Key For Mideast Search For Peace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIURT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- French Foreign Stephane Sejourne affirmed on Thursday that a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip would be a key and necessary element to search for peace in the Middle East.

In a press statement after meeting with Lebanese parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Sejourne affirmed France's support of efforts to deescalate tension in the region and namely in Gaza and Lebanon.

He also reflected his country's support to the UNIFIL in Lebanon, noting Paris was working on efforts to help renew the troop's mandate for another year period.

Meanwhile, a statement by the media office of Berri reiterated Lebanon's commitment to the rules of engagement concerning its defense against the Israeli aggressors, saying that the latter party crossed all lines when it came to respect of international laws via using all forbidden weapons against southern Lebanon.

The French Foreign Minister also met with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, reiterating the encounter France's support to Lebanon's security and welfare.

A statement by Mikati's office said that Sejourne expressed hopes that Lebanon would continue to deescalate on its part, calling for the Lebanese to practice self-restraint.

According to the statement, Mikati stressed the importance of supporting UNIFIL's mission in Lebanon, extending its stay for one more year.

The French Foreign Minister met with his Lebanese counterpart Abdullah Bou Habib who reflected Lebanon's gratitude towards the global support.

International officials and delegation are intensifying their visits to Lebanon as a measure to deescalate military tension in the region and prevent operations from spilling over since Al-Aqsa flood operation began last October in Gaza. (end)

ayb









MENAFN15082024000071011013ID1108559909