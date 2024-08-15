Telangana Women's Commission Orders Probe Into KTR's Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 15 (IANS) The Telangana Women's Commission has initiated a suo moto inquiry into some alleged derogatory remarks made by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao.

Women's Commission chairperson Sharada Nerella said the Commission has taken suo moto cognisance of a post made by Rama Rao, the MLA from Sircilla constituency.

"The said post has been widely circulated and has come to the attention of the Commission due to its derogatory nature, particularly concerning women and the larger community of women in Telangana. The Commission has observed that the comments made in the post are not only inappropriate but have also caused distress among women across the state," Sharada Nerella said in her post on X.

“In light of the above, the Commission has initiated a suo moto inquiry into the matter under the powers vested in it by the Telangana State Women's Commission Act," she added.

Earlier, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya demanded an unconditional apology from KTR, as K.T. Rama Rao is popularly known.

The BRS leader had made certain remarks referring to women using the free bus travel facility in Telangana while apparently referring to videos showing women doing household work while traveling.

The minister, who is popular as Seethakka, said that Rama Rao meant“women could break dance or perform a record dance in the RTC buses”.

“Is this the culture of respect your father taught you,” she asked and alleged that the K.T. Rama Rao has no respect for women.

The minister said the free bus travel scheme is part of the Congress government's efforts to empower women.

"What is wrong if women do small chores while travelling in buses," she asked and added that it is wicked to talk the way KTR has done.