Army Chief Reviews Final Preparations For SOFEX 2024 In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 15 (Petra) - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, conducted an inspection on Thursday of the final preparations for the 14th edition of the Special Operations Forces and (SOFEX 2024), set to take place on September 1 in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone.Accompanied by senior officers of the Jordan Armed Forces, Huneiti toured the various sections and pavilions of the exhibition, receiving detailed briefings on the final arrangements and the readiness of the military formations participating in the exercises scheduled during the event.Huneiti commended the diligent efforts to ensure preparations are completed according to the established timeline. He highlighted that SOFEX 2024 presents a significant opportunity for Jordan to engage with allied and friendly nations in research, development, and the latest advancements in defense industries.Established in 1996 under royal directives, SOFEX has grown into the largest event of its kind globally. The exhibition features discussion sessions and seminars where senior military and civilian officials from various countries exchange experiences and insights in the field of special operations and defense industries.