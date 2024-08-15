Sands' New Corporate Campus Earns LEED Gold Certification

(MENAFN- 3BL) Published by Las Vegas Sands on July 29, 2024

When Sands set out to design its new corporate headquarters in Las Vegas, one key priority guided its development philosophy: to create a campus representative of the company's long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability.

That goal has been recognized through the designation of the campus with Leadership in and Environmental Design (LEED) certification for Building Design and from the U.S. Green Building Council.

“From the ground level, we committed to developing a campus that embraces environmental sustainability and prioritizes the well-being of our Team Members,” Katarina Tesarova, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer, said.“We wanted to ensure that our Team Members have a workspace that is not only beautiful, but also healthy and focused on the environmental stewardship ideals we have continuously worked to achieve.”

In earning LEED Gold certification, Sands' Las Vegas headquarters joins the company's properties in Macao and Singapore in gaining this prestigious recognition for environmental responsibility. The Parisian Macao received LEED Silver certification for Building Design and Construction in 2019. Marina Bay Sands earned LEED Platinum certification for Building Operations and Maintenance for the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in 2019 and LEED Platinum certification for Building Operations and Maintenance for the ArtScience Museum in 2024.

“LEED certification is the most widely used green building rating system and a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement,” Tesarova said.“Earning this recognition is an endorsement that we have created a healthy space for Team Members and campus visitors, as well as that we are undertaking the right measures to reduce our footprint and protect the local natural habitat.”

One of the most environmentally conscious aspects of the campus is its energy efficiency. Powered by renewable electricity and a number of sustainable features, such as nearly 1,300 solar photovoltaic panels, the corporate buildings produce enough energy to power their usage throughout the workday. In 2023, the campus generated 604,000 kWh of renewable energy, and more than 140,000 kWh were sent back to the grid.

Other energy efficiency features include incorporation of a high albedo rooftop to reflect sunlight and reduce air conditioning load, and use of LED light sources with occupancy sensor switches to lower energy consumption in 100% of the campus. LEDs are considered the most energy-efficient lighting technology available today with up to 90% more efficiency than incandescent bulbs and the potential to last up to 25 times longer.

In designing parking structures, Sands sought input on methods of transportation from Team Members to gauge interest in charging stations for electric vehicles and scaled plans according to input. As a result, the campus offers 16 electric vehicle charging stations.

Food waste management is another sustainable facet of the campus, in line with the company's commitment to reducing its waste streams. Because of its long tenure in previously operating one of Las Vegas' largest integrated resorts, Sands had developed strong relationships with local food waste recyclers and designed a process to prevent a large portion of its waste stream from going to landfill. Food waste from the Team Member café is segregated and sent to a pig farm for alternate uses.

“We're different from other companies because were able to apply learnings from running our resorts to an office environment,” Tesarova said.“Being able to responsibly dispose of food waste is one example, and our corporate campus is contributing to our global waste reduction goal as a result.”

The Sands ECO360 team led the sustainability strategy and environmentally conscious design plans for the Las Vegas campus, as it does in developing the company's world-class resort destinations, in line with Sands' overarching commitment to reducing its impact on the planet.

Guided by the Sands ECO360 global sustainability program, Sands ensures all of its developments prioritize and focus on environmentally conscious performance in the areas of building design and development; ongoing management and operations; and meeting, event and entertainment offerings at its resorts. The company is focused on sustainable practices in four key areas: low-carbon transition, water stewardship, waste, and materials and resources.

As a result of its extensive practices, Sands recently was named one of the World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024, according to leading media outlet TIME and data firm Statista. Working with Statista, TIME produced a list of 500 global companies based on a rigorous methodology that examined commitment to the world's most respected climate programs, emissions and energy consumption, and incorporation of sustainability into company business models.

To learn more about Sands' environmental priorities and performance, read the company's latest ESG report: .