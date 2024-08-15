Two-Month Kingfish Netting Ban Begins Today, Aug 15

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Municipality (MoM) has banned the use of nets for fishing kingfish in Qatari waters. The ban starts today, August 15, and will continue until October 15, 2024.

This measure aims to support the sustainability of kingfish by reducing fishing pressure during this period.

MoM clarified that the ban does not apply to line fishing, which involves using a long nylon thread attached to a wooden pole or rod to catch fish.

Additionally, the ban exempts those licensed for scientific research, provided they obtain prior approval from the Ministry.



